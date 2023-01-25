SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be available to play in the NFC title game despite his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the team will wait for the legal process to resolve after Omenihu was accused of pushing his girlfriend to the ground during an argument on Monday.

”If he’s healthy, he’ll play this week,” Shanahan said. ”We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not necessarily myself but other people. We feel very good that the legal process will take care of itself. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time.”

The NFL will review the matter under the league’s personal conduct policy, but Omenihu is available until that is completed.

San Jose police said they were called to Omenihu’s home on Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.

According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries, but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. He was freed after posting bail. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.

Police said Omenihu was cooperative with officers and was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

The 25-year-old Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers and part of their defensive line rotation.

He had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks in the regular season and added two sacks and a forced fumble in a wild-card win over Seattle on Jan. 14.

Omenihu played 15 defensive snaps in a win Sunday over Dallas. He injured his oblique during the game, but was able to return. He was expected to be limited at practice on Wednesday.

The 49ers were without two key offensive players for practice with running backs Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) both sidelined. Receiver Deebo Samuel and backup cornerback Ambry Thomas were both limited with an ankle injury.

Shanahan was hopeful all three would be available to play Sunday when the 49ers (15-4) visit Philadelphia (15-3) in the NFC title game.

”I expect them to but there’s no guarantees,” he said. ”Especially being the NFC championship game, I think there’s a better chance they’ll be ready since there’s nothing guaranteed after this. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had an X-ray on his broken foot Tuesday and is not ready to return to practice yet. There’s still a possibility he could return as the backup if the Niners make the Super Bowl.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL