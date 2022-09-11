CHICAGO (AP)San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is inactive for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears because of a groin injury.

Kittle got hurt during a light practice on Monday. He was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.

Kittle’s injury means second-year quarterback Trey Lance will be without one of his top targets in his third career start. The 28-year-old Kittle also is a key part of San Francisco’s running game as one of the better blocking tight ends in the league.

Kittle has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He missed three games with a calf injury last season, eight games in 2020 with injuries to his knee and foot, and three games in 2019 with a groin injury.

Kittle had 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season. His 335 catches since entering the league in 2017 rank third among all tight ends in that span and he is second with 4,489 yards receiving.

With Kittle out, the Niners could turn to Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley or Tyler Kroft at tight end. All three players were active for the season opener.

