49ers acquire DL Charles Omenihu from Texans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers acquired defensive lineman Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Omenihu must pass a physical for the deal made just before Tuesday’s trade deadline to become official.

Omenihu was originally drafted in the fifth round by Houston in 2019. He has played in 35 games with 41 tackles, seven sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He has 11 tackles this season.

The 49ers made a series of other roster moves Tuesday. They released linebacker Tyrell Adams and waived kicker Joey Slye. Kicker Robbie Gould is set to return from injured reserve this week.

San Francisco also released linebacker Nathan Gerry, running back Jacques Patrick and defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad and placed safety Kai Nacua on the practice squad injured reserve list.

