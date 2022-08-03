(Stats Perform) – A preseason watch list of 35 players was announced on Wednesday for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.
All 15 FCS conferences are represented on the watch list, which includes 10 past finalists.
The preseason watch list:
Quarterbacks
Nic Baker, Southern Illinois, Jr., 5-9, 194
Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Gr., 6-4, 220 (2020 and 2021 Finalist)
Nick Howard, Dartmouth, Sr., 6-2, 230.
Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky, R-Jr., 6-3, 208
Tommy Mellot, Montana State, So., 6-0, 195
Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State, So., 6-2, 215
Lindsey Scott Jr., UIW, Sr., 5-11, 220
Trae Self, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-4, 190
Jason Shelley, Missouri State, Sr., 5-11, 197 (2021 Finalist)
Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State, Jr., 6-0, 205 (2021 Finalist)
Reece Udinski, Richmond, Gr., 6-4, 220
Running Backs
Jake Chisholm, Dayton, Sr., 5-9, 191 (2021 Finalist)
Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 220
Juwon Farri, Monmouth, R-Sr., 5-10, 195 (2020 Finalist)
Ailym Ford, Chattanooga, Jr., 5-9, 213
Narii Gaither, Gardner-Webb, Sr., 5-10, 181
Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., UC Davis, Sr., 5-9, 189
Malik Grant, Sacred Heart, Sr., 5-9, 200 (2021 Finalist)
Julien Gums, Nicholls, Sr., 5-10, 230
Darius Hale, Central Arkansas, So., 5-11, 225
Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri, Sr., 5-8, 209 (2021 Finalist)
Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State, Sr., 5-10, 202 (2021 Finalist)
Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-1, 236
Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State, Sr., 5-9, 195
Jacob Saylors, ETSU, Sr., 5-11, 195
Wide Receivers
Avante Cox, Southern Illinois, Sr., 5-10, 170
Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State, R-Jr., 6-5, 215
Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 5-9, 170 (2021 Finalist)
Taylor Grimes, UIW, Sr., 5-11, 190
Jakob Herres, Richmond, Gr., 6-4, 225 (2020 Finalist)
Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-3, 210
Xavier Smith, Florida A&M, Gr., 5-10, 170
Tight Ends
Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman, Sr., 6-6, 260
Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-5, 255
Ryan Miller, Furman, R-Sr., 6-2, 221
More players can join the watch list during the regular season, and afterwards a national media panel will select the winner. First awarded in 1987, the Payton has watched past recipients such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL.
Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.