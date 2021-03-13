3 players in drug arrests suspended from Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three University of Tennessee football players are facing an indefinite suspension from the team after campus police logs show they were arrested on misdemeanor charges related to drug possession and paraphernalia in a dorm.

Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis were among five people arrested for a March 9 incident at Stokely Hall on the Knoxville campus, the campus police log says. Another student and a juvenile were also arrested.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Stokely Hall involving football student-athletes,” Tennessee Athletics said in a statement Friday. “The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended indefinitely from football activities pending further review of the matter by the university.”

French is a freshman linebacker from Memphis who did not see any action in 2020. He was a four-star recruit.

Washington is a three-star defensive lineman from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina who signed with Tennessee in December.

Willis is a four-star linebacker from Midlothian, Virginia. He also signed with Tennessee in December.

It was not immediately clear if the players have retained attorneys who might comment.