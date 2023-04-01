AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Rose Zhang, the top-ranked amateur in women’s golf has won the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She defeated University of Georgia senior Jenny Bae with a par on the second playoff hole at No. 10. Both finished the final round at -9. Bae shot 70, tied with Saki Baba for low round of the day, to erase Zhang’s six-shot lead. Zhang shot 76.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Trophy during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Play resumed at 1:48 p.m. after a three-hour and 18 minute delay due to inclement weather. Tee times were scheduled earlier than usual for the final round of this tournament, with players teeing off on both No. 1 and No. 10. The final pairing of leader Zhang and Andrea Lignell teed off at 8:50 a.m.

Rose Zhang of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 3 tee during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Bae proved prophetic on Friday when she said she believed wet weather may actually help her.

“I think the only difference that I would maybe make is to just club up a little more,” Bae said. “My caddie (University of Georgia women’s golf coach Josh Brewer) and I, we’re both used to playing in the rain, but it’s just because I play at the University of Georgia, and for me there’s not going to be much change.”

Jenny Bae of the United States players her shot from the first tee during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club on April 01, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrea Lignell, who played with Zhang in the final pairing Saturday, began the day six back. The Ole Miss senior, who led the Rebels to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf national championship, shot a final round 74, good enough for solo third at -6.

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio of Spain, the 2022 World Junior Girls champion shot 71 to finish solo fourth. Baba, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, shot 70 for the second straight round to finish in a three-way tie for fifth.

Saki Baba of Japan plays her stroke from the No. 4 tee during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

