200 Illinois superintendents send letter to governor about basketball

ST. LOUIS – More than 200 Illinois school superintendents sent a letter to Governor J.B. Pritzker wanting to discuss a plan to allow student-athletes to play basketball this winter.

The letter asks for an opportunity to meet with the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health to create a mitigation plan to allow for safe play.

Superintendents from several Metro East communities signed the letter including Alton, Collinsville, Dupo, Edwardsville, Freeburg, Harmony-Emge, Highland, Lebanon, Madison, Marissa, Mascoutah, O’Fallon, Triad CUSD,

In the letter, the group of educators say experiences inside and outside the classroom are important for the children. It goes on to say they are seeing some negative effects such as depression, anxiety, lack of motivation, and loss of self and believe it is due to some of these experiences being limited.

The letter asks that the governor consider three factors before delaying or canceling any further extra-curricular seasons for high school or middle school students.

The three factors include:

School districts have shown that when given the opportunity, we rise to the challenge and find the delicate balance between health and safety of our school communities while providing for continuity of learning.

School districts are creative. We continue to find ways to connect with students, teach them, and provide opportunities for participation, and to hold special events.

In most instances, positive cases found in schools come from outside of the school. We take the safety of our students seriously.