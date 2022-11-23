(Stats Perform) – Fifteen FCS players – one from each conference in college football’s Division I subdivision – were announced on Wednesday as finalists for the 2022 FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.

Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary coach Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the eighth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only on the playing field and in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.

The recipient will be announced on Dec. 12. He will be honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.

Also at the national banquet, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) and Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year).

—=

2022 FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award Finalists

Joshua Anjorin, Alabama State (Southwestern Athletic Conference), OL, R-So., Douglasville, Georgia

Majoring in Biomedical Engineering, 3.8 GPA

Seth Carlisle, Tennessee Tech (Ohio Valley Conference), LB, Sr., Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee

Majoring in Biology Health Sciences (Pre-Dentistry concentration), 3.61

Jake Chisholm, Dayton (Pioneer Football League), RB, Sr., Union, Kentucky

Majoring in Pre-Medicine with minors in Biology, Chemistry and Medicine in Society, 3.98

McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga (Southern Conference), OL, R-Sr., Chattanooga, Tennessee

Working toward Master’s in School/Teacher Leadership, 3.30; Undergraduate degree in Sport Management

Robby Hauck, Montana (Big Sky Conference), S, R-Sr., Missoula, Montana

Working toward Master’s in Management Information Systems and Business Administration, 3.95; Undergraduate degrees in Management Information Systems and Business Administration

Oso Ifesinachukwu, Yale (Ivy League), DL, Sr., Austin, Texas

Majoring in Biomedical Engineering, 3.67

Colt Jennings, Saint Francis (Northeast Conference), LB, R-So., Cleveland

Majoring in Psychology (Pre-Law concentration) with a minor in Sports Management, 3.58

Chukwuemeka Manning Jr., Austin Peay (ASUN), DL, Grad, Durham, North Carolina

Working toward Master’s in Health and Human Performance, 4.0; Undergraduate degree at North Carolina Central in Mass Communications (Broadcasting/Media concentration)

Justin Miller, Southern Utah (Western Athletic Conference), QB, R-Jr., Highland, Utah

Working toward Master’s of Business Administration, 3.80; Undergraduate degree in Management

Peter Oliver, Holy Cross (Patriot League), RB, Sr., Auburn, Massachusetts

Working toward double majors in Chemistry and Spanish, 3.95

Keshawn Thompson, Campbell (Big South Conference), LB, Grad, Hillsborough, North Carolina

Working toward Master’s of Business Administration and Management, 3.79; Undergraduate degree in Business Administration

Juan Velarde, North Carolina Central (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), P, R-Soph, Anderson, South Carolina

Majoring in Business Administration (Entrepreneurship concentration), 4.0

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond (CAA Football), LB, Jr., Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Majoring in Health Studies, 3.32

Brennan Young, Houston Christian (Southland Conference), LB, Grad, Conroe, Texas

Working toward Master’s of Business Administration, 3.57; Undergraduate degree in Marketing

Adam Zavalney, North Dakota (Missouri Valley Football Conference), TE, Jr., Park River, North Dakota

Majoring in Psychology/Pre-Physical Therapy, 3.94