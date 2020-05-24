Listen Now
Will parents and kids be able to participate in Little League games this year? Phil Rizzo from Little League Illinois breaks down the options

PHOTO: Wailuku, Hawaii’s Shiloh Gilliland (13), Caleb Chai (14) and Kaedyn Miyake-Matsubayashi (6) watch from the dugout against Japan in the fourth inning of the Consolation baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Japan won the game 5-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Jordan Bernfield talk to Phil Rizzo from Little League Illinois about the new rules and regulations the state could face and what it means for parents and the players.

