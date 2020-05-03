Listen Now
Who could replace John McDonough? Charlie Roumeliotis breaks down the possibilities the Blackhawks can explore.

Blackhawks team president John McDonough speaks on stage Friday, June 28, 2013 during the Stanley Cup celebration rally. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune)

The Blackhawks announced the release of John McDonough earlier this week, who could replace him in the Blackhawks front office? Charlie Roumeliotis from NBC Sports Chicago breaks down the possibilities the Blackhawks have could the NHL return this season.

