Who could replace John McDonough? Charlie Roumeliotis breaks down the possibilities the Blackhawks can explore.

The Blackhawks announced the release of John McDonough earlier this week, who could replace him in the Blackhawks front office? Charlie Roumeliotis from NBC Sports Chicago breaks down the possibilities the Blackhawks have could the NHL return this season.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand