Troy Murray reflects on Marian Hossa’s career

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Jordan Bernfield talk to Blackhawks color analyst Troy Murray about the career of Marian Hossa, the NHL returning, and the Hawks’ chances against the Oilers in a playoff situation.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand