Listen Now
WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Troy Murray reflects on Marian Hossa’s career

Sports Central

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tmurray-thm

Troy Murray

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Jordan Bernfield talk to Blackhawks color analyst Troy Murray about the career of Marian Hossa, the NHL returning, and the Hawks’ chances against the Oilers in a playoff situation.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand

Sports

More Sports

Popular