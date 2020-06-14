Meet the White Sox 1st round draft pick Garrett Crochet!

WGN Radio's Mark Carman and Joe Brand talk to former Chicago Bear Sam Acho about the event he hosted with athletes from the Cubs, Bulls, Bears and Blackhawks where they listened to members of the community about their struggles, how he hopes for change in the NFL down the road, and how he explains learning from both sides are key to improving the future.

If you'd like to purchase Sam's new book "Let the World See You: How to Be Real in a World Full of Fakes". You can find it here.