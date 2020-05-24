Listen Now
Joe Brand shares stories from the 2005 White Sox that you don’t want to miss!

PHOTO: Pictured is the 2005 Chicago White Sox World Series ring during ceremonies before their baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Tuesday, April 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WGN Radio’s Joe Brand joins Mark Carman and Jordan Bernfield to talk about his audio piece about Mike Strubin and his tales from the 2005 clubhouse with the Chicago White Sox. You can listen to Joe’s great piece here.

