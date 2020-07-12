Listen Now
WGN Showcase

How should NCAA football programs approach the upcoming season?

Sports Central

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss scores a touchdown past Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Andy Masur talk to WGN Radio’s Sports Director and the voice of the Northwestern Wildcats, Dave Eanet. Dave shares his thoughts on the upcoming college football season, how schools and conferences are approaching a return to play amongst a pandemic, and more.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern
Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Results/Schedule
Standings
Roster
Stats

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball

Sports

More Sports

Popular