How should NCAA football programs approach the upcoming season?

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Andy Masur talk to WGN Radio’s Sports Director and the voice of the Northwestern Wildcats, Dave Eanet. Dave shares his thoughts on the upcoming college football season, how schools and conferences are approaching a return to play amongst a pandemic, and more.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
Results/Schedule
Standings
Roster
Stats