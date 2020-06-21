Listen Now
How should NCAA athletes approach their sports seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic?

PHOTO: Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson looks to pass against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-15. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Chicago Tribune sportswriter Teddy Greenstein joins WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Kevin Powell about how schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, UCLA and others approach handling their student athletes when the fall semester begins.

