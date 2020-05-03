Here are the measures Illinois golf courses are taking now that they’re open during the Pandemic

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Kevin Powell talk to Ron Cassidy, the Director of Golf for the Glenview Park District about what measures they’re taking to protect golfers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
