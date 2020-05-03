Listen Now
Sports Central with Mark Carman and Kevin Powell

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Here are the measures Illinois golf courses are taking now that they’re open during the Pandemic

Sports Central

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Justin Thomas watches his second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. He finished under 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Kevin Powell talk to Ron Cassidy, the Director of Golf for the Glenview Park District about what measures they’re taking to protect golfers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.

Sports

More Sports

Popular