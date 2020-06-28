Listen Now
The Chicago Dogs are allowing fans to watch their games this year; Here’s what they’re planning to keep things safe

Sports Central

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Jordan Bernfield talk to The Chicago Dogs co-owner Shawn Hunter about the team’s plan to re-open and allow fans in during the pandemic and what precautions the team is taking before they begin playing games.

