Get the latest from White Sox Summer Camp from James Fegan

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Andy Masur talk to James Fegan of The Athletic about Luis Robert falling after hitting a home run, Ricky Renteria managing the team during a shortened season, and Michael Kopech choosing to sit out the 2020 season.

