LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Scottie Pippen (L) and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls try to stop Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (C) as he leads a fast break during their 01 February game in Los Angeles, CA. Bryant and three other Lakers scored 20 or more points, leading their team to a 112-87 win. AFP PHOTO/Vince BUCCI (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)