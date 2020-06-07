Listen Now
Blackhawks insider Chris Boden talks about the team’s chances against the Oilers in the playoffs

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks’ Duncan Keith (2) talks with teammate Nicolas Beaudin (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 6-2. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

WGN Radio’s Blackhawks insider Chris Boden talks to Mark Carman and Andy Masur about the latest update in the NHL’s plan in return to play and how the Blackhawks can fare against the Oilers in a five game playoff series.

