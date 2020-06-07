Blackhawks insider Chris Boden talks about the team’s chances against the Oilers in the playoffs

WGN Radio’s Blackhawks insider Chris Boden talks to Mark Carman and Andy Masur about the latest update in the NHL’s plan in return to play and how the Blackhawks can fare against the Oilers in a five game playoff series.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand