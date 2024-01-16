On this episode of Small Business Success Stories sponsored by Republic Bank of Chicago, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand is joined by the Managing Partner of Venture Kitchen, David Sloan, to share his inspiring story of how he’s living his dream everyday, what Venture Kitchen is, his favorite part about the restaurant industry and how Republic Bank of Chicago made his dreams achievable.
Small Business Success Stories: Venture Kitchen’s David Sloan | Creating and accelerating food brands
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
