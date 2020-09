FILE – This March 12, 2019, file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California, in Los Angeles. A California couple has agreed to plead guilty to paying $250,000 to get their daughter into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Award-winning education journalist Jeffery Selingo joins Rollye James for an in-depth conversation on the world of college admissions and the decisions that can affect entire futures.

Selingo shares experiences from his investigation into college admissions departments and the complicated truth of who gets in and why.

His new book, Who Gets In and Why, is available now.