Whenever you do this, and you probably do this a lot, more than half a million people around the world are doing it at the exact second you do. What is it? Find out on Monday Night Trivia with Rollye James – 06.07.21

You guys were good last night—aced multiple questions on Monday Night Trivia

Whenever you do this, and you probably do this a lot, more than half a million people around the world are doing it at the exact second you do.  Do what?  Hit the spacebar on a computer keyboard. (It’s actually estimated to be 600,000 hits every 1/10th of a second.  It’s the most used key on the board. 18% of all hits go to the space bar.) 

Recorded history tells a sociological tale.  World wide it’s common to find periods of feasts and famines, weather disasters and calm seas, but only 8% of the earth’s recorded history reveals periods of this.  Of what?  Peace worldwide.  (92% of recorded history includes a war somewhere.)

These have been around forever but it wasn’t until the 1950s that the first electric one was sold. Electric what?  Wheelchair.  (1956. Invented by Herbert Everest & Harry Jennings, who also invented the first folding wheelchair in 1933.)

You didn’t do as well with Bumper Stumpers A to Z.  We tackled the letter “K”.  All the artists’ first names, or group names began with K.

To get the list of the songs used as bumpers on the show or to see what’s coming up next on the show go to Rollye.net.

Mondays-Thursdays 10pm-1am RollyeJames

Rollye James hosts overnights on WGN Radio, Mondays through Thursdays, 10pm to 1am/CT where she is openly candid about her decidedly off-kilter views and fascination with off-the-wall conspiracies. As a confirmed late-night person who “gets up at the crack of noon”, James’ quirky take on almost everything creates a natural bond with the after-dark listeners, no matter where they are. (Click for more.)
