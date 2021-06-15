Whenever you do this, and you probably do this a lot, more than half a million people around the world are doing it at the exact second you do. What is it? Find out on Monday Night Trivia with Rollye James – 06.07.21

You guys were good last night—aced multiple questions on Monday Night Trivia:

Whenever you do this, and you probably do this a lot, more than half a million people around the world are doing it at the exact second you do. Do what? Hit the spacebar on a computer keyboard. (It’s actually estimated to be 600,000 hits every 1/10th of a second. It’s the most used key on the board. 18% of all hits go to the space bar.)

Recorded history tells a sociological tale. World wide it’s common to find periods of feasts and famines, weather disasters and calm seas, but only 8% of the earth’s recorded history reveals periods of this. Of what? Peace worldwide. (92% of recorded history includes a war somewhere.)

These have been around forever but it wasn’t until the 1950s that the first electric one was sold. Electric what? Wheelchair. (1956. Invented by Herbert Everest & Harry Jennings, who also invented the first folding wheelchair in 1933.)

You didn’t do as well with Bumper Stumpers A to Z. We tackled the letter “K”. All the artists’ first names, or group names began with K.

