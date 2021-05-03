What is the second most misspelled American city? Find out on Monday Night Trivia with Rollye James – 04.26.21

Every Monday night you can join Rollye James right here on WGN Radio for all the Trivia fun!

Some questions asked were…
What is the second most misspelled American city? Last week we found out that #1 was Pittsburgh. What is #2? Listen and find out.

An official survey measuring trends among Americans every year since 1972 shows a long term-gradual decrease in this since the latter 1980s. Gradual decrease in what?

Bumper Stumpers A-Z: This week we tackled the letter “J” Part 1. All the groups, or the artists’ first names started with “J”.

To get the list of the songs used as bumpers on the show or to see what’s coming up next on the show go to Rollye.net.

Rollye James
Mondays-Thursdays 10pm-1am RollyeJames

Rollye James hosts overnights on WGN Radio, Mondays through Thursdays, 10pm to 1am/CT where she is openly candid about her decidedly off-kilter views and fascination with off-the-wall conspiracies. As a confirmed late-night person who “gets up at the crack of noon”, James’ quirky take on almost everything creates a natural bond with the after-dark listeners, no matter where they are. (Click for more.)
