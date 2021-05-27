We’re talking ‘people’ here! Find out some human statistics on Monday Night Trivia with Rollye James – 05.25.21

Fun playing trivia with you last night. Rollye’s question:

We are talking people here. Looking at statistics and humans on the planet, 25% of the worldwide population of this are in the United States. World population of what? Prisoners. The US has 25% of the world’s prison population. 2.2 million. China is next with 1.5 million, then Russia with 880,000.

We’re still working on the second question—giving you a week to think about it, if you were listening and remember it.

As for the Bumper Stumpers—All the artists were John or Johnny (or Johnnie, as the case might have been):

To get the list of the songs used as bumpers on the show or to see what’s coming up next on the show go to Rollye.net.

Rollye James
Mondays-Thursdays 10pm-1am RollyeJames

Rollye James hosts overnights on WGN Radio, Mondays through Thursdays, 10pm to 1am/CT where she is openly candid about her decidedly off-kilter views and fascination with off-the-wall conspiracies. As a confirmed late-night person who “gets up at the crack of noon”, James’ quirky take on almost everything creates a natural bond with the after-dark listeners, no matter where they are. (Click for more.)
