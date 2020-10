Cubana de Aviacion airliner burning after being hit by a rocket fired by raiders at Santiago, Cuba in April 1961. (AP Photo)

At age 17, Frank de Varona fought in the ill-fated Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba which resulted in a two-year prison sentence. Since then, de Varona has become a successful speaker, author and educator.

He joins Rollye James to discuss his involvement in the invasion, his life growing up in communist Cuba and his thoughts on socialist influence in the U.S.