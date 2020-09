Experienced journalist Judith Matloff has seen her fair share of survival situations. After years of covering conflicts around the globe, she decided to take her incredible wealth of knowledge on what to do in crisis situations and put it in words so you aren’t flying blind under unimaginable circumstances.

Matloff joins Rollye James to discuss her new book, How to Drag a Body and Other Safety Tips You Hope to Never Need, and what it takes to be prepared for anything.