Searching the stars for guidance with psychic astrologer Joseph P. Anthony

2020 has been a tough year, and we’re all wondering what next year will possibly bring. Luckily, Joseph P. Anthony may be able to provide some guidance.

Joseph is a professional astrologer with twenty five years of experience. Using astrology, he can help individuals with issues related to identity, relationships, children, finances, occupational concerns, relocation, health and any other concerns they may have. He joins Rollye James to talk about astrology and its predictive powers, as well as make predictions for listeners.