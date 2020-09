This May 2016 photo provided by researcher Jane Greaves shows the planet Venus, seen from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Akatsuki probe. A report released on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 says astronomers have found a potential signal of life high in the atmosphere of our nearest neighboring planet. (J. Greaves/Cardiff University/JAXA via AP)

Since his youth, Mark Rodeghier has pondered life beyond our planet. Now, as President and Scientific Director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies, he leads the charge on our search for truth among the stars.

He joins Rollye James to discuss the latest in scientific attempts to make contact and why life on other planets might be beyond our own comprehension.