Rollye James hosts overnights on WGN Radio, Mondays through Thursdays, 10pm to 1am/CT where she is openly candid about her decidedly off-kilter views and fascination with off-the-wall conspiracies. As a confirmed late-night person who “gets up at the crack of noon”, James’ quirky take on almost everything creates a natural bond with the after-dark listeners, no matter where they are. Rollye, who is quick to add that she is neither a “republicrat” or “demopublican”, is the recipient of the Philadelphia City Paper’s “Radio jock most likely to make Rush seem rational” award. A repeat traveler on the road to Alaska, Rollye has driven the entire U.S. Interstate Highway System and says, “The only state I’ve missed is Hawaii.” Rollye’s encyclopedic knowledge of R&B songs, artists, and record labels, and love of Chicago Soul is evident in the bumpers she plays. In 2006, Wired Magazine cited her show as having “the best bumper music.”

Rollye James originated, distributed, produced, and hosted a syndicated radio talk show that was heard on stations across America and on XM satellite radio for more than a decade. James has also hosted top-rated local radio shows in more than 30 cities across the country, including Denver, Philadelphia, Austin, and San Diego. Other career highlights include Radio Editor for Billboard Magazine, Promotions Manager for Charlie Rich Enterprises, and various management positions at several radio stations throughout the country. James is also the author of “What Am I Doing Here? (when everything I want is somewhere else)”, a motivational book punctuated with numerous historical radio anecdotes published by Nickajack Press. Rollye also owns a few radio stations and communications towers in Arizona.