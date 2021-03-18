Rollye James chats with diverse musical legend Frank Stallone

Author of How To Beat Your Insurance Company and founder of the highly awarded Rightsure insurance technology firm Jeff Arnold joins Rollye James to offer tips on how to get the best insurance deal without getting ripped off. Throughout the conversation Jeff answers the questions why are we paying the same amount for car insurance when there's not a lot of driving going on with so many people working from home, how can you be sure to get the lowest premiums possible when renewing your policy, how do you know how much coverage you need and what would be wasted premium dollars and so much more.

To learn more about Jeff Arnold or to purchase his books go to jeffarnold.com.