Rollye James chats with diverse musical legend Frank Stallone

Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and brother of Sylvester ‘Sly’ Stallone, Frank Stallone joins Rollye James on the show to talk about an eclectic blend of topics. Frank and Rollye kick off the show by talking about Frank’s career as a whole and the work Frank has done in movies alongside his brother and independently. Then, Frank dives deep into the different genre’s of music he’s performed and wrote and he talks about how what it’s like ‘keeping up with the times’ when it comes to music. To close out the show, Frank takes some of the listeners questions while Rollye plays some of Frank’s hits. To learn more about what’s coming up next for Frank go to frankstallone.com and to check out the documentary, Stallone: Frank, That Is, click here.

