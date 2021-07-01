Over 40 million of these have been sold in the US since the 1950s but no one admits to having them? Find out on Monday Night Trivia with Rollye James – 06.28.21

Rollye is back! On this Monday Night Trivia, listeners answered a couple of the questions correctly (and one we’ll hold over until next week). Here’s what answers were revealed:

Police spend 15% of their time on the job time on this. What? Responding to false burglar alarms. As of the early 2000s, Los Angeles cops responded to 106,000 alarm calls. 95% were false. In2004 the city began assessing a $115 charge for false alarm response, probably a lot more than that now.

Over 40 million of these have been sold in the US since the late 1950s, yet almost nobody admits to buying one. What? Plastic Pink Flamingos. Would you admit it?

