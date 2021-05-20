One company, with numerous locations, loses 590,000 of this item to theft every year. What’s stolen… and from what company is it taken? Find out on Monday Night Trivia with Rollye James – 05.17.21

Every Monday night you can join Rollye James right here on WGN Radio for all the Trivia fun!

Monday Night Trivia was fun as always, thanks to your calls. We have one question we’re holding over for next week and if you were listening, you know what it is. As for the one you got: One company, with numerous locations, loses 590,000 of th isitem to theft every year. What’s stolen… and from what company is it taken? Towels – Holiday Inn.

Bumper Stumpers A-Z, we’re still working on the letter J. This week all the artists’ first names were Joe.

To get the list of the songs used as bumpers on the show or to see what’s coming up next on the show go to Rollye.net.