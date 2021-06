Fun, as always playing Monday Night Trivia.

No one got the straggler from last week, so we revealed at the end of the show: In World War 2, it only happened to 1 in 50 soldiers. At the start of the gulf war it happened to 1 in 4. What happened? Death by friendly fire (Americans accidentally shooting fellow Americans).

As far as Bumper Stumpers A to Z, we were working on the letter “L”. All the artists’ first names or group names began with “L”. We’ll probably continue with L for next week.