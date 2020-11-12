Navy SEAL Ty Smith tackles the enduring issue of mental heath for veterans

American flags are placed at every tombstone at Arlington Cemetary on Memorial Day in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A report published recently by the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute projects that for every 5 percent increase in the unemployment rate, our country will lose an additional 550 veterans to suicide annually. According to the report, up to 20,000 more veterans may be susceptible to substance abuse as a result of the crisis. The isolation caused by the pandemic has made a lot of already-lonely people even lonelier, further increasing the risk of veteran suicide.

Retired United States Navy SEAL Senior Chief Ty Smith joins Rollye James to discuss this continuing issue for veterans and how we can better take care of our servicemembers.