Mental health and the classroom with school psychologist Dr. Rebecca Branstetter

In this Nov. 15, 2018 photo, the board in a classroom is shown with key words during a Youth Aware of Mental Health session at Uplift Hampton Preparatory School in Dallas. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center offers the program to schools to help educate students about mental health and suicide prevention. Part of the program includes the students participating in role-playing sessions to help them understand the issues being discussed. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder)

Navigating school with a mental health issue is far from uncommon; 1 in 5 students have a mental health issue that keeps them from learning. Though school psychologists are an excellent resource for students, they too are faced with an immense amount of pressure. In public schools, there is only one school psychologist for every 1,400 students.

Author and psychologist Dr. Rebecca Branstetter joins Rollye James to break down what exactly a school psychologist does and how schools can better address mental health issues.

For more of Dr. Branstetter’s thoughts, check out The Conscious Parent’s Guide To Executive Functioning Disorder and The School Psychologist’s Survival Guide.

