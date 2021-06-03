Memorial Day themed trivia on Monday Night Trivia with Rollye James – 05.31.21

Lots of calls last night for Monday Night Trivia and all of them are appreciated.

We never got an answer to our trivia straggler from last week, but Rollye ran out of time before James could offer up his 370 guesses, so we’ll open with it next Monday, and if James (or you, if you call) doesn’t get it quickly, Rollye will reveal and move along.

As for Bumper Stumpers A to Z, we completed the letter “J” (group or artist first names beginning with “J”) and in the 2nd hour, offered some Memorial Day related ditties.

To get the list of the songs used as bumpers on the show or to see what’s coming up next on the show go to Rollye.net.

Rollye James
Mondays-Thursdays 10pm-1am RollyeJames

Rollye James hosts overnights on WGN Radio, Mondays through Thursdays, 10pm to 1am/CT where she is openly candid about her decidedly off-kilter views and fascination with off-the-wall conspiracies. As a confirmed late-night person who “gets up at the crack of noon”, James’ quirky take on almost everything creates a natural bond with the after-dark listeners, no matter where they are. (Click for more.)
