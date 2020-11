Buck was born female in 1962 but never felt female and struggled through life until he had the life-changing opportunity to transition. In a time with little information on female to male transition, it took the help of compassionate doctors and his own courage to live his truth. Now, Buck can help others like him by educating the world.

Buck joins Rollye James to share his trials and tribulations in his search for self-acceptance and what we can all learn about ourselves from his story.