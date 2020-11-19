Laziness is one big lie!

Rollye James is joined with author, social psychologist, writer, activist, and professor at Loyola University of Chicago’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies Dr. Devon Price to talk about the “laziness lie”. In Dr. Price’s new book titled Laziness Does Not Exists you can find science-based reassurances that productivity does not determine a person’s worth. Laziness Does Not Exist meets at the intersection of mindfulness and activism. It empowers people to learn to set reasonable limits in their lives, and be more compassionate towards others.

Laziness Does Not Exist is available for pre-order now.