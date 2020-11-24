Get a whole lot of soul with Chicago soul scholar Robert Pruter

Posted:

Robert Pruter’s Chicago Soul chronicles the emergence of Chicago soul music out of the city’s thriving rhythm-and-blues industry from the late 1950s through the late 1970s. The performers, A&R men, producers, distributors, deejays, studios, and labels that made it all happen take center stage in this first book to document the stunning rise and success of the Windy City as a soul music recording center.

He joins Rollye James to look back on Chicago’s soul scene and the people that made it happen.

