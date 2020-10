Tom Dreesen is pictured at Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” premiere at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)

Beloved entertainer Tom Dreesen joins Rollye James to share his unlikely journey from shining shoes in dark saloons on the south side of Chicago, to famously traveling the country as the opening act for the greatest entertainer who ever lived—Frank Sinatra.

Still Standing: My Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra is available now.