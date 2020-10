FILE – In this July 20, 2020, file photo, hundreds of protesters hold their phones aloft in Portland, Ore. The cities of Oakland and Portland sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, alleging that the agencies are overstepping constitutional limits in their use of federal law enforcement officers to tamp down on protests. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

A majority of Americans are bracing for the possibility of a politically-fired civil war, and more than half are already stockpiling food and other essential items to survive and fight back, according to a new survey.

Clinical forensic psychologist John Huber joins Rollye James to discuss how we have gotten to this point and the role mass media has in reinforcing extreme perspectives.