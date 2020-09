For years, Layne Dalfen has studied the world of dreams and the effect they can have on our waking life. Now, she joins Rollye James to explain how what we see while we sleep reflects what is really going on in our world. Whether it’s stress about a new job or joy over a new relationship, Layne shows that our nightly visions aren’t as strange as they might seem.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction