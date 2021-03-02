Consumer Advocate Jeff Arnold talks about how to beat your insurance company

Rollye James

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rollye James

Author of How To Beat Your Insurance Company and Founder of the highly awarded Rightsure insurance technology firm Jeff Arnold joins Rollye James to offer tips on how to get the best insurance deal without getting ripped off. Throughout the conversation Jeff answers the questions why are we paying the same amount for car insurance when there’s not a lot of driving going on with so many people working from home, how can you be sure to get the lowest premiums possible when renewing your policy, how do you know how much coverage you need and what would be wasted premium dollars and so much more.

To learn more about Jeff Arnold or to purchase his books go to jeffarnold.com.

Share this story

Rollye James
Mondays-Thursdays 10pm-1am RollyeJames

Rollye James hosts overnights on WGN Radio, Mondays through Thursdays, 10pm to 1am/CT where she is openly candid about her decidedly off-kilter views and fascination with off-the-wall conspiracies. As a confirmed late-night person who “gets up at the crack of noon”, James’ quirky take on almost everything creates a natural bond with the after-dark listeners, no matter where they are. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular