Can you name which ‘Jimmy’ sang which song on Monday Night Trivia with Rollye James – 05.10.21

Rollye James

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rollye James

Every Monday night you can join Rollye James right here on WGN Radio for all the Trivia fun!

We had fun playing trivia with you Monday night but, no one could guess the question Rollye put forth. The question was:

88% of employees say they’ve done this. Don’t what?  Told lies on behalf of their supervisors.

For bumper stumpers we did have a few correct answers. Rollye made it easy. All of them were done by Jimmy– but what Jimmy and what song?

To get the list of the songs used as bumpers on the show or to see what’s coming up next on the show go to Rollye.net.

Rollye James
Mondays-Thursdays 10pm-1am RollyeJames

Rollye James hosts overnights on WGN Radio, Mondays through Thursdays, 10pm to 1am/CT where she is openly candid about her decidedly off-kilter views and fascination with off-the-wall conspiracies. As a confirmed late-night person who “gets up at the crack of noon”, James’ quirky take on almost everything creates a natural bond with the after-dark listeners, no matter where they are. (Click for more.)
