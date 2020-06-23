Will you receive another $1,200 stimulus check? Rep. Brad Schnieder has details on how it would work

Rep. Brad Schnieder (IL-10th) joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners who may not yet applied for the Payroll Protection Program loan. Also, will the Trump Administration send another wave of $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans?
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!