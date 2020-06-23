Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Will you receive another $1,200 stimulus check? Rep. Brad Schnieder has details on how it would work

Roe Conn

"We hope it happens...it's a large package, and we need the Senate to engage."- Rep. Brad Schnieder (IL-10th)

In this April 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. The US government has distributed about 130 million economic impact payments to taxpayers in less than 30 days. The IRS anticipates sending more than 150 million payments as part of a massive coronavirus rescue package. The distribution has had some hiccups, including an overwhelmed website, payments to deceased taxpayers and money sent to inactive accounts. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rep. Brad Schnieder (IL-10th) joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners who may not yet applied for the Payroll Protection Program loan. Also, will the Trump Administration send another wave of $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans?

