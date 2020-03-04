Listen Now
Will Rivers Casino have sports betting in time for NCAA March Madness?

Roe Conn

Rivers Casino is currently working with the Illinois Gaming Board on getting final regulatory approvals, and they are hopeful the sportsbook will be open in time for the March Madness college basketball tournament. Ross Sonsone, the BetRivers Sportsbook manager joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the betting process will take place if they get the final approval.

