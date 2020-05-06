Will Pritzker’s 5-phase plan to reopen kill Illinois’ restaurant industry?

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joins Roe Conn to discuss Governor Pritzker’s 5-phase plan to reopen Illinois, and how the different phases may have a negative effect on the restaurant industry.
