Will Americans see a second stimulus check for $1,200?

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the second coronavirus relief bill that passed in the the U.S. House of Representatives, aimed at helping people and institutions hardest hit by the pandemic.
