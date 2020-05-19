Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Will Americans see a second stimulus check for $1,200?

Roe Conn

"This is real money...real debt. We need to be very sober about spending it, even if we need to."- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 27, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Economic stimulus checks have already begun hitting some bank accounts — and fraudsters are wasting no time trying to get a piece of the action. A healthy skepticism can help keep you from getting ripped off or otherwise harmed by check scams, bogus job opportunities, fake charities, malicious apps and more. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the second coronavirus relief bill that passed in the the U.S. House of Representatives, aimed at helping people and institutions hardest hit by the pandemic.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories