Who’s Zooming Who?- Richard Marx & Daisy Fuentes

Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer Richard Marx and his wife Daisy Fuentes joins The Roe Conn Show via Zoom to discuss his career, living in quarantine, and his four decade run in the music industry.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!